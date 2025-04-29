Kashmir Tensions Rise as India and Pakistan exchange firing on LoC

Tensions between India and Pakistan are rising again in the disputed Kashmir region after a deadly attack left 26 people dead. In response, both countries have taken strong actions, raising fears of a military or trade conflict, reported by Al Jazeera News.

The Indian government shut down 48 out of 87 tourist spots in Indian-administered Kashmir as frightened tourists rushed to leave the area. Meanwhile, Pakistan reported that its military shot down an Indian drone for entering its airspace. The Line of Control (LoC), the unofficial border in Kashmir, has seen gunfire every night for the past five days.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting “cross-border terrorism” after the attack, which mainly targeted Hindu tourists. Pakistan strongly denied any role in the violence and called for a fair, international investigation.

In a series of tit-for-tat moves, both countries cancelled visas, pulled out diplomats, and even closed parts of their borders and airspace. India took a major step by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a key agreement from 1960 that helps manage water sharing between the two countries. The treaty supports nearly 80% of Pakistan’s agriculture.

In response, Pakistan announced it would take legal action, possibly turning to the World Bank, Permanent Court of Arbitration, or even the International Court of Justice. Pakistani officials claim India is violating international law.

To make things worse, Pakistan’s defense minister warned that India may launch a military operation soon, and the army is on alert.

Experts fear this growing dispute could lead to a dangerous trade war, a border clash, or worse, since both countries are nuclear powers.

The situation remains tense, with no signs of talks or peace efforts. The international community has urged both sides to avoid escalation and return to dialogue.