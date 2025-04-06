Kashmir Still Feels Like a State, Says CM Omar Abdullah at Unity Event

According to Kashmir news media, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated on Sunday that Jammu and Kashmir is still seen as a state in spirit by its people, despite its changed constitutional status. Speaking at the 3rd Lok Samvardhan Parv in Srinagar, Abdullah reaffirmed the region’s strong emotional and constitutional bond with New Delhi.

“We still believe J&K is a state, even if not officially,” Abdullah said, adding that the people of Kashmir wish to be a vital part of India’s journey of progress. He welcomed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to the event and appealed for support in clearing key development proposals. “Please help us wherever possible, so the people of J&K can truly benefit,” he urged.

The Chief Minister praised the Lok Samvardhan Parv, calling it a “platform of pride” that gives artisans and local talent a chance to shine. “Such events strengthen not only our economy but also the cultural fabric that binds us together,” he said.

Abdullah also acknowledged the challenges faced by Rijiju, whose ministry handles both parliamentary and minority affairs. He remarked that representing such diverse groups across the country is not an easy task, highlighting the importance of unity in diversity.

Looking ahead, Abdullah expressed hope that the central government will continue to support Jammu and Kashmir as it moves towards a peaceful and prosperous future.

The Lok Samvardhan Parv, now in its third year, aims to promote national unity, cultural pride, and inclusive development, providing a voice to communities across the country.