Kashmir Manhunt: Security Forces Intensify Hunt for Militants in Kathua

In Kashmir’s Kathua district, a massive security operation has entered its 12th consecutive day, as forces continue their relentless pursuit of three infiltrating militants who managed to escape multiple encounters and are now believed to be hiding in the dense forests.

With additional troops deployed and a multi-tier security cordon in place, authorities are using aerial surveillance, choppers, UAVs, and sniffer dogs to track down the fugitives. Elite forces, including the Army, NSG, Police, CRPF, BSF, and Special Operations Group (SoG), are conducting thorough search operations across the rugged terrain, ensuring that militants do not escape to higher altitudes.

Security forces have also widened their ambush zones to cover Billawar, Bhaddu, Ghatti, and Kog-Mandli while simultaneously cracking down on overground workers (OGWs)—local supporters aiding militants with food, shelter, and intelligence. Over 27 individuals have been questioned, and six people, including three women, have been detained for allegedly harboring militants. The detained family is linked to Mohammad Latief, a suspected OGW already jailed under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for aiding terrorists in a deadly attack last year.

The militants first engaged security forces near the International Border on March 23, escaping after a brief encounter. A second clash in Kathua’s Sanyal forests on March 27 left two militants dead, but the remaining ones fled, killing three policemen and injuring three others. The latest confrontation on March 31 in Panjtirthi-Juthana saw the fugitives evade capture once again.

As security forces tighten their grip, the relentless pursuit of these fleeing militants continues, aiming to restore peace and dismantle terror networks in Kashmir.