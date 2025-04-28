J&K Assembly Unites Against Terror, Omar Abdullah Admits Leadership Failure

Jammu, April 28 — In a rare and powerful display of unity, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives last week, reported by GK News Media.

The special session opened with a solemn two-minute silence as lawmakers mourned the victims. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, moving the resolution, expressed profound sorrow and called for an unwavering stand against forces seeking to disrupt communal harmony and peace.

“This House reaffirms its deep commitment to unity, development, and the spirit of Kashmiriyat,” the resolution declared, emphasizing solidarity with the victims and their families.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the tourism portfolio, openly admitted his failure in ensuring the safety of tourists. “The security situation is not solely the responsibility of the elected government,” he said, “but I cannot and will not use this tragedy to push for political gains like statehood.”

Speaking with visible emotion, Omar reflected on the far-reaching impact of the attack, saying, “From Arunachal to Gujarat, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, the entire nation feels the pain of this tragedy.”

Omar recalled that the last such attack had happened 21 years ago, and he had hoped such days were behind them. “I do not have the words to seek forgiveness from the grieving families,” he said, acknowledging the heavy burden of leadership.

Yet amid the darkness, a new light of hope shone. Omar praised the spontaneous unity among Kashmir’s people—an outpouring of compassion, protests without politics, and mosques falling into heartfelt silence. “For the first time in years, the grief was genuine, the outrage pure,” he said, urging leaders to nurture this spirit of resilience.

The resolution also hailed the bravery of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator who sacrificed his life trying to save tourists. His courage was called “an enduring inspiration” for future generations.

Appealing for national solidarity, the Assembly called on all political parties, media houses, and civil society groups to reject divisive rhetoric, maintain peace, and safeguard Kashmiris across the country.

“This is a moment to heal, not to divide,” the resolution stated, urging unity and vigilance in the face of terror’s sinister designs.