Israel’s Attacks in Gaza and Syria Leave Dozens Dead

Reported by Al Jazeera News, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 62 Palestinians in Gaza today, including 37 in Gaza City. Witnesses say residents have been searching for survivors since 5 AM local time, using their bare hands to dig through the rubble.

Meanwhile, Israel has also launched attacks on Syria’s Damascus, Hama, and Homs governorates. Local officials report at least nine fatalities from these strikes.

As the war in Gaza continues, the Health Ministry confirms that at least 50,523 Palestinians have been killed, with 114,638 wounded. However, the Government Media Office estimates that the true death toll exceeds 61,700, as thousands remain trapped under collapsed buildings and are presumed dead.

In response to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hungary has announced that it will withdraw from the court. This decision comes as Netanyahu continues his visit to the European Union nation.

The war began after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,139 Israelis, with more than 200 people taken hostage.

With the conflict escalating, international concerns are growing over the rising civilian casualties and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.