Israeli Soldiers Protest Gaza War, Reveal Deep Divisions Over 2023 Conflict

TEL AVIV — A wave of protest letters from Israeli military veterans has revealed growing divisions within the country over the ongoing war in Gaza. Nearly 1,000 former Israeli Air Force members recently signed an open letter demanding an end to the war, accusing the government of continuing the conflict for political reasons rather than national security, reported by Arab News.

The Israeli military quickly responded, threatening to dismiss any active reservists involved. However, instead of silencing dissent, the action sparked more resistance. Thousands of retired and current reservists from different army branches, as well as civilians like academics, doctors, and tech workers, have signed similar letters calling for peace and criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to resume fighting after a temporary ceasefire in March 2023.

The protest movement highlights a major shift in public opinion. Many of those speaking out are from elite military units, such as air force pilots, whose voices carry weight in Israeli society. “The war’s renewal is clearly driven by politics, not security,” said Guy Poran, a retired pilot and one of the campaign’s leaders.

Although the protestors have not refused military service, their open criticism reflects disillusionment and concern. They accuse the government of failing to secure the release of remaining hostages and dragging the country into a prolonged conflict.

This protest movement recalls the national unrest of early 2023, when controversial legal reforms sparked massive demonstrations and weakened social unity. Now, that same division appears to be affecting the military — raising concerns about its strength and cohesion.

As the war continues, so does the growing call from within Israel’s own ranks: for peace, accountability, and a future not shaped by endless violence.