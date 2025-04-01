Israel bombs Beirut, killing 4; orders displacement from north Gaza

Israel’s army orders forced displacement of residents from Beit Hanoon, Beit Lahiya and the neighbourhoods of Sheikh Zayed, al-Manshiya and Tal al-Zaatar in northern Gaza.

Israeli forces bombard the Lebanese capital, Beirut, for a second time in a week, killing at least four people and endangering the ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Palestinians in Gaza have held funerals for the 15 emergency workers Israeli forces killed while they were trying to rescue wounded civilians on March 23.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 50,357 Palestinians are confirmed dead and 114,400 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. Gaza’s Government Media Office updated its death toll about two months ago to more than 61,700, saying that thousands of people missing under the rubble are presumed dead.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks and more than 200 were taken captive.__Source Al Jazeera News