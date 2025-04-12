Iran and US Wrap Up “Constructive” Nuclear Talks in Oman, More Talks Planned

MUSCAT – Iran and the United States have completed a round of indirect talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, and both sides have agreed to meet again next week, reported by Al Jazeera News. According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry, the discussions were described as “constructive,” offering a glimpse of hope amid long-standing tensions.

The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US team was headed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Although the talks were held indirectly, the two senior officials briefly exchanged words in the presence of Oman’s foreign minister after the discussions ended.

These talks come as pressure grows from Washington. US President Donald Trump has warned of possible military action if the two countries fail to reach an agreement. However, Iran has firmly stated it does not seek nuclear weapons and is only interested in lifting the harsh economic sanctions currently placed on it.

Tehran also made clear that the talks are strictly about its nuclear program. It has ruled out any discussion about its defense systems or military capabilities, saying those are not up for negotiation.

While the details of the Muscat talks remain limited, the decision to continue the dialogue shows that both sides are still open to peaceful solutions. The involvement of Oman, known for its neutral diplomacy, also gives the talks a more hopeful tone.

As more meetings are expected next week, the world watches closely, hoping that diplomacy will succeed where threats and tension have long dominated.