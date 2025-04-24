India Vows Justice After Pahalgam Attack, briefs foreign envoys, Cuts Ties with Pakistan

New Delhi, April 24 — In the wake of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives, India has taken a strong stand both at home and on the global stage. On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed top diplomats from around the world, including envoys from the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, and several others. The purpose of the meeting was to highlight the attack’s connections to cross-border terrorism and to reaffirm India’s strict “zero tolerance” policy on terrorism, reported by GK News.

The Pahalgam attack has sparked nationwide grief and outrage, prompting the Indian government to take bold diplomatic steps. Just a day before the briefing, India announced the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés, the suspension of the long-standing Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and the closure of the Attari land-transit post — effectively freezing the few remaining formal ties with Pakistan.

During the briefing, Misri shared details of the assault and presented evidence of foreign links, which were also discussed in the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The committee swiftly approved the punitive measures.

Speaking in Madhubani, Bihar, Prime Minister Modi made a fiery declaration. “We will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers,” he said. “We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. Terrorism will not break India’s spirit.”

India also thanked international allies for their support. Diplomats from countries including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Norway, Italy, Indonesia, and Malaysia joined the briefing and expressed solidarity.

The Pahalgam tragedy has once again underlined the urgent need for international cooperation in fighting terrorism. India’s actions reflect a deep resolve — that justice must be served, and that peace cannot exist while terrorism is allowed to thrive.