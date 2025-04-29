India Strengthens Navy with $7.4 Billion Rafale Jet Deal Amid Border Tensions

New Delhi – India has signed a major defence deal with France to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets worth $7.4 billion for its Navy, the Ministry of Defence announced on Monday, reported by The Nation News. The agreement comes at a time when India faces rising military tensions with both Pakistan and China along its northern borders.

The deal includes 22 single-seat and 4 twin-seat Rafale Marine jets, manufactured by France’s Dassault Aviation. Deliveries will be completed by 2030, with Indian pilots and crew receiving training in both India and France.

This move follows approval from India’s top security body, the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Officials say the deal is expected to create thousands of jobs and boost business for Indian companies involved in defence production.

Currently, the Indian Air Force operates 36 Rafale jets that were previously bought from France. However, the Navy still relies on older Russian MiG-29K aircraft. With growing threats on both eastern and western fronts, India is aiming to modernize its military and reduce its dependence on Russian-made weapons.

The new Rafale jets will be deployed on Indian aircraft carriers and are expected to significantly enhance India’s naval air power. The purchase also strengthens India’s long-standing defence partnership with France, which has provided military equipment like Mirage 2000 jets in the 1980s and Scorpene-class submarines in the 2000s.

This deal also comes amid growing concern over China’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy has warned about Chinese warships and so-called “research vessels” operating near Indian waters. China has also maintained a military base in Djibouti since 2017.

With tensions continuing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and persistent issues at the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, this Rafale deal highlights India’s urgent push to upgrade its military strength and be better prepared for future challenges.