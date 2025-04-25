India Orders Deportation of Pakistanis, Suspends Indus Treaty After Deadly Pahalgam Attack

In a powerful response to the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian government has announced a series of bold measures targeting Pakistani nationals and diplomatic ties with Pakistan. The attack, which struck a group of Hindu tourists at the scenic Baisaran meadow in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), left 26 people dead—including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali—and injured many others. Authorities have labeled it a carefully planned act of terror, reported by The Express Tribune News.

Following a high-level security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, all Indian states have been instructed to identify and deport Pakistani nationals living within their borders. The government has also suspended all visa services for Pakistani citizens. Exceptions have been made for those on medical visas, who have been given until April 29 to return home.

This strong stance comes alongside a decision by India to halt the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, a vital agreement governing the shared rivers between the two countries. The Indian Cabinet Committee on Security has also approved the shutdown of the Attari border crossing and has urged Indian citizens to avoid traveling to Pakistan. These decisions reflect India’s growing frustration and determination to hold Pakistan accountable.

Pakistan, however, has firmly rejected any involvement in the Pahalgam attack. On Thursday, Pakistan’s National Security Committee warned that any attempt by India to block water flow would be considered an act of war. In retaliation, Pakistan announced the closure of the Wagah border crossing, a key passage for both nations.

On Friday, the Pakistani Senate passed a unanimous resolution dismissing India’s claims as baseless and politically motivated. Officials in Islamabad accused India of using the attack as a pretext for escalating tensions and disrupting peace in the region.

As the situation intensifies, both nations appear to be locking horns in a dangerous diplomatic and geopolitical standoff. The world watches closely, hoping for a return to dialogue and de-escalation.