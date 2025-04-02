Hungary Plans to Revoke Citizenship in Controversial New Law

Hungary’s government has proposed a new law that would allow authorities to take away citizenship from people considered a threat to national security. A lawmaker from Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s ruling party introduced the bill in parliament overnight, and it is expected to pass easily.

This law would only apply to dual citizens—people who hold both Hungarian and another nationality. However, it would not affect those whose second nationality is from the European Union (EU), Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, or Iceland. The law states that citizenship can be revoked if a person works “in the interest of a foreign power or organization” and is seen as a “threat to public order and security.”

One unusual part of this law is that citizenship would only be revoked for up to ten years, while most countries either permanently remove citizenship or allow people to give it up voluntarily. Critics argue this could be used as a tool to silence political opponents and human rights activists.

Human rights groups worry that this law could target people like a Hungarian-American citizen working for a human rights organization in Hungary. If their Hungarian citizenship is removed, they could be deported. On the other hand, native Hungarians cannot be expelled from their own country, making the law seem unfair to some.

Supporters of the bill claim it will protect national security and prevent foreign influence, while critics say it threatens freedom of speech and democracy in Hungary. With tensions rising, many will be watching closely to see how this law is used if passed.