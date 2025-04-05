“Hands Off!”: Protesters Across U.S. and Abroad Rally Against Trump and Musk Agenda

On a rainy Saturday, voices of defiance echoed through the streets of Washington, D.C., and beyond, as thousands of Americans took part in the largest single day of protest against President Donald Trump and his influential ally, billionaire Elon Musk, reported by dawn news.

According to organizers, over 1,200 demonstrations were planned across all 50 U.S. states, with additional gatherings in Canada, Mexico, and Europe. The movement, titled “Hands Off!”, drew support from more than 150 activist groups, including Indivisible, MoveOn, and Greenpeace.

As the gray skies hung low over the National Mall, over 20,000 protesters poured into downtown Washington, carrying signs that read “No Kings in the USA”, “Deport Musk”, and “Save Democracy”. Their message was loud and clear: resistance against the administration’s sweeping conservative changes.

Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, said the protest was “a message to Musk, Trump, and MAGA allies” that Americans would not stand by while their democracy was being reshaped. “We don’t want their hands on our schools, our communities, or our freedoms,” he declared.

The protests erupted in response to Trump’s latest wave of executive orders and support for Project 2025, a conservative plan to overhaul government and centralize presidential power. Many protesters were also outraged at the role played by Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has slashed over 200,000 federal jobs, including 25% of the IRS workforce.

In Baltimore, anger flared outside the Social Security Administration, where hundreds of retirees rallied against layoffs and service cuts. “Where Has My Country Gone?” and “FIRE DOGE!” were scrawled across handmade posters. One protester, Linda Falcao, who’s nearing retirement, passionately addressed the crowd: “I’ve been paying into this system since I was 16. I’m terrified and heartbroken.”

The White House pushed back, with assistant press secretary Liz Huston stating, “President Trump will always protect Social Security and Medicare. Democrats want to give these benefits to illegal immigrants, which will bankrupt the system.”

Still, the mood on the ground was one of frustration, sadness, and fiery resolve. Many protesters described a deep fear that American institutions were being dismantled, and that justice, inclusion, and democracy were under attack.

International support rippled across Berlin, Paris, Frankfurt, and London, where hundreds of Americans abroad gathered in solidarity. “Resist Tyrant” and “Feminists for Freedom, Not Fascism” were just some of the banners flying at rallies. “We stand with our friends back home,” said Timothy Kautz, a spokesperson for Democrats Abroad.

While smaller than the massive Women’s March of 2017, Saturday’s coordinated action marked a resurgence of grassroots power. Protesters from all walks of life, united by purpose, marched with hope, fury, and the unshakable belief that democracy must be defended—rain or shine.

4o