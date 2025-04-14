Hamas Rejects Egypt’s Ceasefire Deal as Death Toll Soars in Gaza

In a recent development, Hamas has rejected a ceasefire proposal mediated by Egypt, which called for the group to disarm. According to a senior Hamas official who spoke to Al Jazeera, the proposal was turned down as it demanded the surrender of weapons—a condition Hamas says is unacceptable, reported by Al Jazeera News.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continued to batter Gaza. Since dawn on Monday, at least 13 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing bombardment, adding to the growing number of civilian casualties. The destruction shows no sign of slowing as Israel’s military campaign presses forward.

In a separate incident, nine Palestinian prisoners released by Israel and returned to Gaza were found to show clear signs of torture, Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Deir el-Balah reported. The physical and psychological toll on detainees adds another grim layer to the already devastating conflict.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening rapidly. The Gaza Health Ministry has confirmed the deaths of at least 50,983 people and reports over 116,274 wounded since the start of the war. However, the Government Media Office in Gaza has updated the total death toll to more than 61,700, stating that many bodies remain trapped under the rubble and are presumed dead.

The war began following the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, during which 1,139 people were killed and over 200 taken hostage. Since then, both sides have suffered, but Gaza has borne the brunt of the destruction, with entire neighborhoods reduced to ruins.

The rejection of the ceasefire and the mounting human cost leave the path to peace uncertain, with no clear end in sight to the suffering on both sides.