Greenland to Trump: We Are Not for Sale

NUUK, April 28 — Greenland’s new Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, delivered a bold and unwavering message to the world: Greenland is not for sale.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Nielsen condemned Donald Trump’s repeated suggestions that the United States could buy the icy island. “We are not a piece of property to be bought or sold,” Nielsen declared, his words sharp and clear. “We stand united with Denmark against disrespectful demands.”

The timing was symbolic. Nielsen prepares to return to Greenland with Denmark’s King Frederik for a royal visit — a strong gesture of national pride.

Earlier this year, Trump had floated the idea of purchasing Greenland, calling it crucial for “national and international security.” Although Vice President JD Vance later tried to soften the message, promising no military action, the damage had been done. Across Greenland and Denmark, Trump’s comments sparked outrage and disbelief.

Despite the tense rhetoric, both Nielsen and Frederiksen expressed willingness to meet Trump for diplomatic talks — but on Greenland’s terms. “We welcome strong partnerships, but only with respect,” Nielsen emphasized.

Frederiksen, fresh from her own visit to Greenland, reminded the world: “You cannot annex another country.”

The U.S. has had long-standing military interests in Greenland, maintaining a key base there since World War II. With its rare earth minerals and strategic Arctic location, Greenland is seen by some as a prize — but to Greenlanders, it is home, not a commodity.

Polls show the majority of Greenland’s 56,000 residents dream of independence someday — but not under the U.S. flag. Nielsen’s government, led by his center-right Democrats party, supports a slow and steady path to full sovereignty.

As King Frederik’s plane touches down in Greenland, the message from Nuuk echoes across the Arctic winds: Greenland’s future will be written by Greenlanders, and no price tag will ever change that.