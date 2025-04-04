Global Markets Plunge Amid Intensifying U.S.-China Trade War

Global financial markets experienced significant declines today as the trade conflict between the United States and China escalated. China announced a 34% tariff on all U.S. imports, retaliating against President Donald Trump’s recent imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods. ​

President Trump defended his administration’s tariff strategy, asserting that China “played it wrong” and “panicked” in response. He emphasized that his policies “will never change,” despite the market turmoil. ​

The impact on financial markets was immediate and severe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 1,400 points in early trading, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped nearly 5%, approaching bear market territory. European and UK markets also suffered their largest losses in over two years. ​

In addition to the tariffs on China, President Trump announced plans to impose a 46% tariff on Vietnamese imports starting April 9. He claimed that Vietnam expressed a desire to reduce tariffs “down to zero” through negotiations. ​

Despite the escalating trade tensions and market volatility, the U.S. reported strong job growth in March, with 228,000 new positions added. However, analysts caution that the full economic impact of the ongoing trade disputes has yet to materialize. ​

As the situation develops, investors and global markets remain on edge, closely monitoring the potential for further escalations and their implications for the global economy.