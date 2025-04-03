Germany and Jordan Advocate for Renewed Gaza Ceasefire Amid Escalating Conflict

According to recent media reports, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Jordan’s King Abdullah II have jointly called for a return to serious negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. Speaking in Berlin, Chancellor Scholz emphasized the necessity of reinstating a ceasefire and securing the release of all hostages, advocating for “serious negotiations with the aim of agreeing a post-war order for Gaza that protects Israel’s security.”​

King Abdullah II echoed these sentiments, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of aid deliveries to Gaza. He highlighted the dire humanitarian situation, stating that the crisis has reached “unspeakable levels” and necessitates urgent international intervention.​

The conflict, which reignited after the collapse of a ceasefire on March 18, has led to significant casualties and displacement. Israeli forces have intensified military operations, including airstrikes and ground offensives, resulting in the deaths of numerous Palestinians and the displacement of thousands. The health ministry in Gaza reports over 50,000 Palestinian fatalities since the onset of Israel’s military campaign, launched in response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed approximately 1,200 people and led to 251 hostages being taken.​

Efforts to negotiate a new ceasefire have faced obstacles. Hamas has declined to respond to Israel’s counter-proposal for a ceasefire, instead expressing commitment to a plan mediated by Egypt and Qatar. This plan proposes a 50-day extension of the ceasefire and outlines the phased release of hostages and prisoners. Despite these proposals, Israel has resumed military operations, citing Hamas’s refusal to agree to new terms.​

The international community remains deeply concerned about the escalating violence and its humanitarian impact. Both German and Jordanian leaders have stressed the importance of a political solution to achieve sustainable peace, emphasizing that military actions alone cannot resolve the underlying issues.​

As the situation develops, the calls from Germany and Jordan underscore the urgent need for renewed diplomatic efforts to halt the violence and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.