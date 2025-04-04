Gaza Faces Humanitarian Crisis as Aid Blockade Strangles Food Supply, Airstrikes Kill Civilians

According to Dawn News reports: Gaza is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis as food supplies dwindle and airstrikes continue to claim lives. The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that its aid operations are “gradually shutting down” due to Israel’s ongoing blockade, leaving thousands of families on the brink of starvation.

“We urgently need aid to enter Gaza,” the agency stated, highlighting the desperate situation. With food stocks running out, many residents are struggling to find even the most basic necessities.

At the same time, the violence in Gaza continues to escalate. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) confirmed that another one of its staff members, Hussam Al Loulou, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on April 1, along with his wife and 28-year-old daughter.

MSF expressed deep sorrow, saying it was “appalled and saddened by the killing of our colleague Hussam.” The 58-year-old watchman worked at MSF’s urgent care unit in Khan Younis and was described as a man of “selflessness, humility, and genuine care for those around him.”

Al Loulou is the 11th MSF worker to be killed in Gaza since the bombardment began. The organisation has strongly condemned the attack and renewed its calls for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

“This bloodshed needs to end,” MSF stated firmly.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens, the need for urgent international intervention grows. With food aid running out and civilians caught in the crossfire, the situation in Gaza remains dire.