Gaza Civil Defense Labels Medic Killings as ‘Summary Executions,’ Rejects Israeli Army Report

GAZA CITY — The Gaza Civil Defense has strongly condemned the killing of 15 emergency workers in an Israeli airstrike last month, calling the act a series of “summary executions, reported by Arab News.” This sharp accusation came just one day after the Israeli military released a report denying any execution-style killings and instead blamed the deaths on operational mistakes during combat.

Mohammed Al-Mughair, a senior official with Gaza’s Civil Defense, dismissed the Israeli probe as false and misleading. “A video filmed by one of the paramedics clearly proves that the Israeli narrative is untrue and exposes deliberate executions,” Al-Mughair stated. He went on to accuse Israel of attempting to sidestep its duties under international humanitarian law.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society also rejected the Israeli military’s explanation. Their spokesperson, Nebal Farsakh, criticized the report as “full of lies,” claiming it unfairly shifts the blame onto a single field commander rather than addressing the broader issue of responsibility.

“This report is unacceptable. It tries to justify the killings and hides the truth,” Farsakh said firmly.

Both organizations insist that the deaths were not accidental and that the rescue workers were deliberately targeted. These medics had been performing life-saving duties when they were struck, leading to outrage across Gaza and international concern.

The latest accusations further inflame the already tense situation in the region, as humanitarian agencies and rights groups continue to call for independent investigations into attacks on medical personnel and other civilians.

With international eyes now turned to Gaza once again, the demand for accountability and justice grows louder, while families of the slain medics mourn the loss of those who had dedicated their lives to saving others.