France Backs Arab Plan to Rebuild Gaza, Calls for Peace

France has announced its support for an Arab-backed plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip, as part of a wider effort to bring peace and stability to the region, reported by Dawn News. The announcement was made during a joint press conference in Baghdad by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Barrot said France stands behind the Arab plan and believes that the only way to achieve lasting peace and security is through a two-state solution — one where both Israel and Palestine can exist peacefully side by side. He also stressed the importance of allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza and finding a political solution for the region’s future.

The Gaza Strip has suffered immense destruction, especially since October 7, 2023, when Israel began heavy bombing in response to attacks by Hamas. After a ceasefire that paused fighting for two months, Israel resumed airstrikes on March 18, killing more than 400 people in a single day.

The long conflict has had a massive toll: over 50,000 Palestinians and 400 Israeli soldiers have died, and almost all of Gaza’s population has been forced to leave their homes. The area now faces enormous challenges in rebuilding its cities, infrastructure, and homes — a task expected to cost billions of dollars.

While former U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the United States could take over governance of Gaza, Arab countries are pushing for their own reconstruction and leadership plan. This Arab-led plan has also gained support from other countries, including the United Kingdom.

In the midst of this crisis, there have been some signs of cooperation. Hamas and Israel have exchanged hostages, bodies, and prisoners in seven different swaps, showing that some dialogue is still possible even during conflict.

With so much destruction and loss, rebuilding Gaza will require strong international support and cooperation.