EU Lawmakers Pause Green Rules Amid Trade Tensions with Trump

According to Euro News, the European Parliament has voted to delay new corporate sustainability rules, aiming to reduce their scope before implementation. On the same day, former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a heavy 20% tariff on EU imports, raising concerns about a broader trade conflict.

The Parliament’s decision, backed by a centrist alliance—including Greens, social democrats, liberals, and conservatives—gives governments extra time to adopt due diligence laws, extending deadlines to 2027 and beyond. While many fear this move will weaken worker protections and environmental laws, centrist politicians argue that staying in negotiations is the best way to prevent drastic deregulation.

Green leader Terry Reintke expressed deep concern over the European Commission’s rush to “simplify” regulations, vowing to defend the Green Deal. Meanwhile, the Socialist & Democrat group emphasized that easing bureaucracy should not come at the expense of environmental and social responsibility.

On the conservative side, EPP vice-chair Tomas Tobé praised the compromise, saying it would help European businesses compete globally. Former environment chair Pascal Canfin warned that rejecting the delay could leave companies uncertain about compliance.

Beyond Europe’s internal debate, Trump’s tariff announcement sent shockwaves through Brussels. Many believe his move targets EU regulations, potentially sparking a trade war. However, EU officials stood firm, insisting that European standards on consumer and environmental protections would not be lowered.

With both regulatory battles and transatlantic tensions mounting, Europe finds itself at a crossroads—caught between preserving its green policies and responding to global economic pressures.