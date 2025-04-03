ECB Plans New Euro Banknotes with Fresh Cultural Themes

The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing to introduce a new series of euro banknotes featuring designs inspired by European culture and nature. This redesign is seen as a strong commitment to the future of cash, according to the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB).

The ECB has been working on a complete transformation of all banknotes, replacing existing imagery with fresh and meaningful themes. After surveying over 365,000 Europeans between 2021 and 2023, two main concepts were selected in early 2025: “European Culture: Shared Heritage” and “Rivers and Birds: Strength in Diversity.” The first theme aims to feature prominent European figures on the front of the banknotes.

One proposal includes Austrian pacifist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Bertha von Suttner on the €200 note. The OeNB emphasizes that this would send a strong message about peace and the role of women in European history. Many Austrians would recognize her, as she once appeared on the 1,000 Schilling banknote before the euro was introduced. Her legacy also remains on Austria’s €2 coin.

ECB President Christine Lagarde expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating that the new banknotes will represent Europe’s cultural identity and diversity. In 2025, the ECB will launch a design competition across the EU, followed by a public vote in 2026. The ECB expects to finalize the designs and announce a release timeline later that year. However, printing and circulation will take time, with the redesigned banknotes likely to enter circulation around 2030.

“Banknotes are a symbol of European unity. With the new designs, we honor our shared history and demonstrate our commitment to a sustainable future,” said the ECB and OeNB.