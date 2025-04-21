China Warns Against Trade Deals With US That Undermine Its Interests

Beijing: As tensions deepen in the ongoing US-China trade war, China has issued a strong warning to other nations against forming trade agreements with the United States that could harm Beijing’s economic interests. The warning comes amid reports that the US, under former President Donald Trump, is pressuring countries seeking tariff exemptions to reduce their trade with China, reported by NDTV.

In a firm statement on Monday, China’s Ministry of Commerce declared it “strongly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China’s interests.” A spokesperson added, “If such a situation occurs, China will never accept it and will resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures.”

Beijing’s sharp rhetoric reflects the growing trade standoff between the world’s two largest economies. While the US imposed sweeping tariffs—10% on global imports and up to 145% on Chinese products—China responded with up to 125% duties on American goods. The trade war has rattled global markets and raised fears of a worldwide economic slowdown.

The Chinese government criticized Washington for “abusing” tariffs and forcing trading partners into so-called “reciprocal tariff” negotiations under the guise of fairness. “Appeasement will not bring peace, and compromise will not be respected,” the ministry said. “To seek one’s own temporary interests at the cost of another is like seeking the skin of a tiger—dangerous and short-sighted.”

China emphasized its readiness to defend its rights. “We are determined and capable of safeguarding our national interests,” the ministry stated. At the same time, Beijing expressed a willingness to work in unity with other countries, promoting mutual growth rather than rivalry.

Meanwhile, former President Trump claimed that talks were ongoing between the two countries and expressed optimism about reaching a deal. “I think we’re going to make a very good deal with China,” he told reporters, noting that Beijing had “reached out a number of times.”

However, China has not confirmed any formal dialogue and has continued to condemn what it sees as American unilateralism and protectionism. It warned of an international system slipping into “the law of the jungle,” where the strong dominate the weak.

As global tensions simmer, China’s message remains clear: any nation choosing to trade at its expense may face consequences.