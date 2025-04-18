China slams new US port fees, warns of harm to American consumers

China on Friday criticized the United States over newly imposed port fees, warning that the measures will ultimately hurt American consumers and disrupt global trade, according to state-run Global Times.

Port fees, “raise global shipping costs, disrupt supply chain stability, and increase inflationary pressures in the US, ultimately harming American consumers and businesses, without revitalizing the US shipbuilding industry,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

Lin added that the tariffs on cargo handling equipment “harm the interests of both others and itself,” and called on Washington to “immediately cease its wrongdoings.” He warned that Beijing will take “necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

The response follows a Thursday statement from US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer outlining a phased approach to the port fees. For the first 180 days, the fee will be set at $0. After that period, Chinese-owned or -operated vessels will face charges based on net tonnage per US voyage, with rates increasing over time. Ships built in China and operated by foreign carriers will also be subject to tolls in the future.

Greer said the move is aimed at reversing “Chinese dominance,” addressing “threats to the US supply chain,” and encouraging demand for US-built ships.__The Nation