China Ready to Build 40+ Nuclear Plants at Once, Report Says

BEIJING, April 28 — China can now build over 40 nuclear power units at the same time, according to the China Nuclear Energy Development Report 2025 released by the China Nuclear Energy Association (CNEA), reported by APP.

Thanks to the mass production of its Hualong One nuclear reactors, China’s nuclear construction ability has grown rapidly. In 2024, the country invested a record 146.9 billion yuan (about $20.16 billion) in nuclear power — 52 billion yuan more than in 2023. Advances in technology, such as multi-unit construction and improved dome hoisting, have helped China meet top international standards for safety and quality.

“China has full capabilities from design to operation, and can now build over 40 nuclear units at the same time,” said Cao Shudong, CNEA’s Executive Vice Chairman.

China is also expanding nuclear energy for city heating and medical use. During the 2024-2025 winter, nuclear plants heated over 14 million square meters of buildings. In addition, China successfully mass-produced carbon-14 isotopes for the first time, supporting domestic medical needs.

International cooperation is growing too, with 12 research facilities opened to the world and joint projects launched with countries like Thailand, Hungary, and Nigeria.

These developments show China’s rising leadership in global nuclear technology and innovation.