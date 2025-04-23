China Ready for Trade Talks as Trump Signals Tariff Relief

China has announced that it is open to trade talks with the United States, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he may lower the high tariffs placed on Chinese goods. This comes as a sign of hope for global markets that have been shaken by recent tensions between the two economic giants.

Since returning to office in January, President Trump placed heavy tariffs — as high as 145% — on many Chinese imports. These were first introduced because of China’s alleged role in the fentanyl crisis and later expanded due to what the U.S. sees as unfair trade practices. In response, China added its own tariffs, reaching 125% on American products.

Despite these tough moves, China now says it’s willing to talk. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, “The door for talks is wide open,” adding that trade wars hurt all sides involved. Chinese President Xi Jinping also warned that trade wars can damage the global economy and international trading systems.

President Trump has admitted the 145% tariffs are “very high” and said they will “come down substantially,” though not to zero. He believes a deal is necessary for China to continue doing business in the U.S.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also hinted at a possible end to the trade tensions during a private event, suggesting a de-escalation might happen soon. His remarks gave investors hope, and major markets in the U.S. and Asia rose sharply. Gold prices dropped slightly as investors became more confident.

Meanwhile, Trump said he has no plans to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, even though he has criticized Powell for not lowering interest rates. Trump said, “It’s a perfect time to lower interest rates.”

Officials from around the world are meeting in Washington this week for major economic talks, and trade discussions between the U.S. and China are expected to be a key focus. Japan is also preparing to send a special envoy to Washington, possibly with trade concessions.

Overall, signs suggest that both sides are starting to soften their positions, raising hopes for a possible breakthrough in U.S.-China trade relations.