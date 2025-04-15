China Halts Boeing Jet Deliveries Amid Growing US Trade Dispute

In the latest twist in the escalating trade row between Washington and Beijing, China has reportedly ordered its airlines to suspend deliveries of aircraft from American aerospace giant Boeing, reported by Express Tribune. The move, revealed by Bloomberg News on Tuesday, adds fresh turbulence to an already strained relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

Trade tensions have flared ever since President Donald Trump assumed office, sparking a tariff war that shows little sign of cooling. The United States has slapped import duties as high as 145% on Chinese goods. In retaliation, China imposed its own tariffs — up to 125% — on American products, calling the U.S. actions nothing short of economic bullying.

Sources told Bloomberg that Chinese aviation authorities have also directed domestic airlines to halt the purchase of American-made aircraft equipment and spare parts. The surging tariffs are likely to raise the cost of importing aviation materials, putting extra pressure on carriers already navigating a challenging economic climate.

To soften the blow, the Chinese government is reportedly weighing financial support for airlines that lease Boeing jets and may now face higher operational expenses due to the ongoing dispute.

Though the U.S. recently paused new tariff increases and provided limited exemptions for technology goods like semiconductors, smartphones, and computers, the aviation sector remains excluded from any relief.

This latest development not only underscores the deepening rift between the two powers but also casts a shadow over Boeing’s presence in one of the world’s largest aviation markets. With both sides digging in, analysts warn that the fallout from the trade war may continue to disrupt industries far beyond aviation — sending ripples through global supply chains and economic forecasts alike.