Austria’s NEOS Proposes Special Centers for Criminal Minors as Last Resort

In Austria, the NEOS party has proposed a new plan to help young teens who repeatedly commit serious crimes but are too young to be charged under criminal law, reported “Die Presse”. The idea comes from the NEOS branch in Vienna and targets children between the ages of 12 and 14 who show dangerous behavior, like violent attacks or robbery.

The plan suggests building special centers—safe, structured places where these minors can stay temporarily if nothing else works. NEOS says this would be a “last resort” option, not meant to punish kids but to support them before their behavior gets worse.

“We don’t want to hide these children from society,” said Vienna’s Vice Mayor and NEOS leader Bettina Emmerling. “We want to give them structure, safety, and professional help during critical times.”

These centers would be supervised by trained staff like teachers, psychologists, and therapists. They would have therapy rooms, classrooms, sports areas, and more. Children would be placed in different groups based on how much supervision they need. The program would include several phases—from intake to more freedom—depending on their progress.

A court would need to approve any forced stay, and the child would have legal representation. NEOS says this would only apply to a small number of minors, but they pose serious risks to themselves and others. Current laws don’t offer enough support, according to the party.

Young people with severe mental illness or drug problems would not be included in this program—they would be cared for by the medical system.

NEOS hopes that with the right help at the right time, these teens can change course before their behavior leads to worse outcomes.