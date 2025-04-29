Austria’s Main Health Fund Plans Patient Co-Pays to Cut Massive Deficit

Austria’s public health insurance provider, the Österreichische Gesundheitskasse (ÖGK), is planning big changes that could directly affect patients, as it tries to deal with a €900 million budget deficit. According to a report from a board meeting on Tuesday, new cost-saving measures will include patient co-payments and limits on certain medical services, reported by Kleine Zeitung.

These plans, agreed upon with the Ministry of Health, aim to reduce the deficit to €250 million by 2026 and eventually balance the budget. ÖGK chief Peter McDonald said the goal is to protect high-quality medical care through the country’s e-card system without placing too much extra cost on patients.

One of the biggest changes will be the return of a required approval for CT and MRI scans, starting July 1. Austria currently performs more MRI exams than any other country, so the new system will help reduce unnecessary scans. An updated referral system, similar to a traffic light, will guide doctors on when such tests are truly needed.

Physiotherapy will also require prior approval again. This rule had been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic but will return on July 1 to better control referrals.

Another major change affects non-urgent patient transport. From July 1, people will have to pay a small part of the cost: one prescription fee for regular medical transport and double that for ambulance rides. About 1.5 million trips each year could be affected, helping ÖGK save around €19 million.

There will also be a higher cost for orthopedic shoes. Starting in July, patients will pay €75 per pair instead of the current €58.14, with a limit of one pair per year.

Tests for vitamin D levels will only be covered if a doctor says they are clearly needed. This could save around €14 million per year. Other tests, such as for cholesterol, prostate cancer, and Pap smears after HPV vaccination, will be reviewed and possibly limited.

The ÖGK also plans to cut costs within its own system by not replacing half of retiring staff, reducing rented office space, and moving its customer magazine online.

McDonald said doctors must also play their part by keeping their fees in line with insurance contributions.