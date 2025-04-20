Austria’s Hospital Project in Wiener Neustadt Doubles in Cost and Delays Opening

A major hospital project in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, is facing delays and a huge increase in cost—more than doubling before construction has even started, reported by Kronen Zeitung.

The Lower Austrian parliament first approved the new university hospital in 2019. However, the project is now back on the agenda for a new vote on April 30. This is because the conditions and cost estimates have changed a lot since the original plan.

Back in 2019, the cost was expected to be €561.7 million. Today, the updated estimate is around €1.4 billion. There are a few reasons for this jump. Building costs have risen by about 36%, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the war in Ukraine has caused prices for raw materials and energy to go up sharply.

The hospital must now also pass a detailed environmental review, which adds new rules and costs. Plus, the project’s role in Austria’s healthcare system has grown. It will now be a major medical center like the one in St. Pölten. This means adding advanced features like a cancer treatment center, high-tech operating rooms with robots, and an emergency trauma center—none of which were in the original plan.

The project is also facing major delays. While the hospital was supposed to open in 2028, it’s now expected to be finished in 2035.

Lawmakers will decide soon whether to move forward with the new plan and higher costs. If approved, the hospital will eventually become a key part of Austria’s healthcare system, though it will take more time and money than anyone first expected. __ Photo Courtesy Universitätsklinikums in Wiener Neustadt