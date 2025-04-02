Austria’s Government Holds Crisis Summit to Fix Budget Deficit

Austria’s government held an emergency crisis summit on Wednesday to discuss how to fix the country’s growing budget deficit. The meeting brought together top government officials, state leaders, and city representatives to find a solution for the financial crisis. Early reports suggest a joint reform plan is being developed, with initial results expected by June.

The country’s public deficit rose to 4.7% of GDP last year, with total debt increasing by €22.5 billion, reaching €394.1 billion. Due to this financial strain, the European Union is now reviewing Austria’s financial management and may take action if the situation does not improve.

The meeting was attended by Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP), Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ), and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (Neos), along with Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer and State Secretary Barbara Eibinger-Miedl. Also present were Wilfried Haslauer, chair of the State Governors’ Conference, Johannes Pressl, head of the Association of Municipalities (both ÖVP), and Michael Ludwig, president of the Association of Cities (SPÖ).

During the discussions, officials agreed on a structured reform plan and promised regular follow-up meetings. State Secretary Alexander Pröll (ÖVP) will lead coordination efforts. However, not all regions are willing to contribute more. Tyrol’s Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) has already refused to provide additional financial support, arguing that his region has already given as much as possible.

At a press briefing at 5:15 PM, Chancellor Stocker admitted the numbers were worse than expected and said Austria must take strong action to reduce the deficit to 3%. Vice Chancellor Babler stressed the importance of balancing cost-cutting with economic growth, while Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger emphasized transparency and financial responsibility.

Austria is now preparing for one of its biggest budget-cutting plans in history. While the crisis is serious, leaders also see it as a chance to make long-term reforms that could strengthen the country’s economy in the future.