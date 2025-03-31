Austria’s Foreign Office Warns of Scams as UK Travel Rules Tighten

Austrian travelers and EU citizens without a visa must now obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before entering the UK. This new rule, effective Wednesday, requires travelers to apply online, with approvals linked to their passports. The ETA confirmation is sent via email, and without it, passengers may be denied boarding or turned away at UK border control.

The fastest way to apply is through the official UK ETA app. The current fee is around €12, increasing to nearly €20 on April 9. Airlines like Lufthansa and EasyJet have been notifying passengers about the change, and checks will be carried out at check-in and before boarding. However, final approval remains in the hands of UK border authorities.

The Austrian Foreign Office has issued a warning about fraudulent websites posing as official ETA providers. Travelers are urged to apply only through the UK government’s official website (gov.uk) to avoid scams.

The ETA serves as an additional security measure and a source of revenue for the British government. Applicants must upload a passport photo and, for those over nine, a facial image. The processing time is usually fast due to automation, but it can take up to three days. Once granted, the ETA allows multiple visits of up to six months within a two-year period.

Travelers with UK visas, residence permits, or post-Brexit settlement status do not need an ETA.