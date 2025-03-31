Austria’s Finance Minister Confronts Fiscal Turmoil as EU Deficit Procedure Looms

Austria 24 News reports that the country is on the brink of an EU deficit procedure, with Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) acknowledging the severity of the fiscal crisis. The nation’s deficit has surged to 4.7 percent, prompting Wifo Director Gabriel Felbermayr to deem the situation “shocking” and an EU corrective procedure “inevitable,” especially given the bleak economic outlook for 2025.



Marterbauer conceded that the government’s planned €6.4 billion in savings already constitute a “massive effort,” making it nearly impossible to bring the deficit below the Maastricht threshold of three percent without stifling economic growth. He urged all sectors to contribute to fiscal consolidation, recalling the 5.38 percent deficit during the 2009 financial crisis.

Political factions remain divided. Austrian Trade Union Federation (AK) President Renate Anderl blamed previous governments for tax cuts without counterbalancing revenues, dismissing austerity as the “wrong approach.” Meanwhile, FPÖ finance spokesperson Hubert Fuchs accused the ÖVP of fiscal mismanagement and proposed legal action against former Finance Minister Magnus Brunner. The Federation of Austrian Industries (IV) called for sweeping structural reforms, while Audit Office President Margit Kraker demanded a comprehensive reform plan, warning that isolated measures would no longer suffice.

Felbermayr stressed that Austria’s impending deficit procedure would invite scrutiny from financial markets and EU regulators, underscoring the urgency of a bold fiscal overhaul. However, state governors resisted further budget cuts, with Tyrolean and Upper Austrian leaders defending their fiscal records and advocating for alternatives to EU intervention.

As Austria stands at a financial crossroads, the government must navigate an increasingly precarious economic landscape, balancing fiscal responsibility with economic stability.