Austria’s Coalition Government Pushes Summer Agenda: Focus on German Integration, Healthcare, and Justice Reform

Austria’s coalition government has agreed on a summer plan that aims to improve healthcare, justice, and education—while also promoting German language learning and integration. After a meeting at the Federal Chancellery on Wednesday, leaders from the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS parties outlined their shared goals.

One of the main proposals is to officially recognize caregiving as a heavy labor job. Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) explained this would give care workers earlier access to retirement, acknowledging the physical and emotional demands of their work. He added that this change would help people retire directly from caregiving roles, without needing to go through unemployment first.

The government also plans to take first steps toward creating a federal prosecutor’s office. Babler said this would help protect the justice system from political pressure and build trust in the courts.

In education, NEOS leader and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger announced that a new German language support package will be introduced before Easter. This program is meant to help with integration and language skills. She also said Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr will soon present a training plan for early childhood educators.

Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) stressed that the top priority is to stabilize the national budget. He said this would be done with help from local and regional governments. Boosting Austria’s economy and job market is also a key part of the agenda. Stocker mentioned plans to improve job policies and move forward with online communication monitoring tools.

All three leaders praised the teamwork and positive mood of the meeting, saying it showed the government’s ability to act quickly and responsibly in changing times.