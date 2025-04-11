Austria Unites Police and Banks to Stop Bankomat Attacks

Austria is taking strong action after a series of 30 Bankomat (ATM) explosions shocked the country. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner announced that the police are determined to catch the criminals behind these dangerous robberies. “We’re going to catch them,” he said firmly. One suspect is already in jail, but many more are still being tracked, reported by Austria 24 News.

On Friday, Karner met with top banking officials to launch a new security plan. Their goal is to stop the rising number of violent ATM thefts and protect people and property. The police will increase their presence, especially around vulnerable areas. Karner said this approach has already shown results.

The damage caused by these explosions is serious. Michael Höllerer from the Austrian Economic Chambers said the top priority is keeping customers safe. The Raiffeisen Bank director added that the attacks have caused major damage to buildings and systems.

To fight back, Austria is turning to modern technology. Banks will now use ink packs inside ATMs, fog machines in branches, and artificial intelligence to detect suspicious activity. Police and banks will work even more closely together to arrest those responsible.

A special police team called “Soko Bankomat” is leading the charge. They’re trained to track and catch suspects—even those hiding in other countries. Many of the criminals come from abroad, especially the Netherlands.

Robert Zadrazil from the Austrian Bankers’ Association said the teamwork between police and banks is key. Erste Bank’s CEO, Gerda Holzinger-Burgstaller, added that banks must make themselves harder targets. Police chief Andreas Holzer warned that hundreds of criminals are ready to attack, and they are part of organized gangs, not just petty thieves.