Austria Tightens Family Reunification Rules for Refugees—But Adds Last-Minute Legal Safeguards

Austria has taken a major step in changing how refugee families are allowed to reunite in the country. After months of debate filled with strong emotions and public concern, the government has moved forward with a legal amendment to pause most family reunification cases. This decision is largely aimed at preventing further pressure on the school system and other public services, reported by “Der Standard”.

Until now, there was no formal law behind the pause. But the new amendment to the asylum law, which was brought to Austria’s National Council for a vote on Friday, will now give the government the legal power to temporarily stop family reunification procedures. Refugees who have been granted asylum, or those under subsidiary protection for at least three years, will now face new hurdles if they want to bring close family members—like spouses, children, or in the case of minors, parents—to Austria.

Just a day before the vote, the ruling parties added a last-minute change to the law. This new part of the law gives affected refugees the right to request an official check to see if their situation should be considered an exception based on the European Convention on Human Rights. If so, they may still be allowed to bring their family members to Austria.

This new check, known as a determination process, would allow refugees to apply for a decision within eight weeks. If their request is denied, they can file a complaint and have the decision reviewed. Some exceptions might include cases where a parent is the only close relative of a minor refugee in Austria or where the family’s arrival would not harm public services.

Legal expert Lukas Gahleitner-Gertz welcomed the addition, saying it helps improve legal protection for affected refugees. Still, he called the legal structure “bizarre” and warned that it could lead to a lot of extra paperwork and many appeals in court.

The final impact of the law will depend on a future government order that explains the reasons for stopping family reunification. For now, many are waiting to see how the new rules will play out in real life.