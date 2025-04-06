Austria Sees Sharp Rise in Syrian Youth Crime as Government Freezes Family Reunification

Austria is witnessing a worrying rise in youth crime involving Syrian migrants, as reported by new figures showing that the number of Syrian suspects under the age of 14 has grown tenfold in five years—from 150 in 2020 to 1,050 in 2024. Many of these young suspects are unaccompanied minors, a group for whom Austria is reportedly spending up to €18,000 per month in care costs.

This surge comes amid an overall increase in youth crime across the country. In 2020, about 6,900 children under 14 were recorded as suspects. By the end of 2024, that number had nearly doubled to 12,900. Among older teens, aged 14 to 18, suspects rose from 30,200 to 34,800, with Syrian youth making up a significant part of this increase—from 460 to 2,760 in five years.

In a recent interview, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner confirmed that family reunification for Syrians will remain suspended for at least another year, and that the government is working to secure a strong legal basis for the policy. He pointed to the drop in Syrian arrivals—from 400 in September to just 14 in January—as proof of the policy’s effect. Around 3,600 Syrians are currently waiting on reunification decisions.

Karner also linked the crackdown on illegal migration to budget cuts. By closing 27 of the country’s 35 federal care centers, the government has lowered costs significantly. Despite plans to save €1.1 billion across ministries this year, Karner promised that Austria’s security services would not be affected.