Austria Police Raid Home After Vienna ATM Blasts — Manhunt for Accomplices Continues

Austrian police have made a major breakthrough in a months-long chase after a group of criminals who have been bombing ATMs across the country. The latest attack happened on Sunday, April 6, in Vienna’s Leopoldstadt district, where three cash machines were blown up by masked men. The suspects tried to flee on mopeds, but one of them wasn’t so lucky.

A 24-year-old Dutch man with North African roots was shot by police while trying to escape. He was hit in the backside and fell to the ground. While his accomplices got away, the injured man was taken to Floridsdorf Clinic for emergency surgery. He is now under tight police watch and hasn’t yet been questioned due to his condition.

Meanwhile, Dutch police also took action. They raided the suspect’s home in the Netherlands, searching for clues that could lead to the rest of the gang. So far, authorities haven’t shared details about what they found, but both Austrian and Dutch forces are now working closely together.

Police say the gang is highly organized and may have hundreds of members, mostly with Moroccan backgrounds. They’ve been targeting ATMs and bank branches in several European cities. Investigators believe the group uses professional methods, making them hard to catch.

The search for the other suspects continues. Police are asking the public for help—anyone with information, even anonymous tips, can contact the Vienna State Criminal Police Office at 01-31310-33800.

Police say they’re getting closer to ending the gang’s crime spree. The message is clear: their days are numbered.