Austria Bans Climate Activist Anja Windl from the Country for Two Years

German climate activist Anja Windl has been banned from entering Austria for two years, according to a recent decision by the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA). Windl, who has lived in Austria since 2017, was informed of the ruling last week. Her lawyer, Ralf Niederhammer, says the decision has no solid legal basis and plans to appeal it in court.

To issue such a ban, the BFA must prove Windl is a serious threat to public safety. However, her lawyer argues the claims rely mostly on her role in the climate group Last Generation and her activity on social media. The BFA also accuses Windl of trying to change Austria’s political system and claims her actions disturb public peace, rather than being a form of protest.

Windl is described in the official decision as having a leading role in recruiting for the group and handling public outreach. She has had several encounters with the police, though she has never been convicted of a crime. She and other activists from Last Generation staged road and highway protests to demand stronger climate policies from the government.

Windl has said she will not leave Austria voluntarily and believes the ban is an attempt to silence peaceful protest. The appeal against the decision delays the current four-week deadline for her to leave.

Since March 2023, Austrian officials have been reviewing her case. Meanwhile, the Vienna public prosecutor continues to investigate Windl and others from the group for possible criminal organization and property damage. The legal outcome of those protests remains unclear. The Last Generation group officially disbanded in August 2024.