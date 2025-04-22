Austria Allows Hospital Care Staff to Retire Early in Recognition of Hard Work

Vienna – April 22: Austria has announced that hospital care workers will now be allowed to retire at the age of 60, a move the government calls a sign of “respect and appreciation” for the tough work they do, reported by Kronen Zeitung.

Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann said the new rule will let caregivers retire earlier if they have at least 45 years of insurance contributions and have worked in physically or mentally demanding care jobs for at least 10 of the last 20 years.

Until now, only jobs with clear physical strain, like night shifts or heavy lifting, counted as “hardship work.” But the rules have changed. Now, mental and emotional stress, as well as multiple challenges at work, will also be considered.

The government also plans to better recognize long work hours and difficult shifts in care jobs. More changes are expected to improve working conditions, such as better schedules, more staff, and making the job more attractive to younger people.

August Wöginger, a leader from the ÖVP party, said this change was demanded by care workers and their unions. He said it was important to recognize that care work is hard work and not all workers can keep doing it until the regular retirement age.

Austria currently has around 173,000 hospital and care staff. A 2023 study shows that the country will need about 51,000 more caregivers by 2030 to meet future demands in health and elderly care.