Afghanistan: Muttaqi Urges US to Recognize Ground Realities, Engage with Islamic Emirate

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting minister of foreign affairs, emphasized the need for the United States to understand the realities on the ground in Afghanistan, making the remarks during a meeting with Afghan migrants in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In the meeting, he said that he had asked the US delegation that recently visited Kabul to urge Washington to engage with the current government of Afghanistan.

The acting foreign minister stated: “We told the Americans that no power can control Afghanistan without the support of its people. This truth must be acknowledged, and engagement with this government must take place.”

The official of the Islamic Emirate stressed the importance of maintaining stability in Afghanistan, warning that instability in the country could negatively affect the entire region.

Muttaqi said: “If there is insecurity and internal conflict in Afghanistan, the whole region will face unrest.”

He also called on opponents of the Islamic Emirate to abandon their opposition, return to the country, and contribute to its progress. According to him, the current climate in Afghanistan is more favorable for investment than ever before.

The acting foreign minister said: “Today, we tell them not to destroy their homeland. Let this country remain unharmed. Don’t destroy it. For the sake of personal interests, don’t set the nation on fire.”

Two days ago, Amir Khan Muttaqi traveled to Saudi Arabia. A spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate described the trip as an important step toward strengthening relations between Kabul and Riyadh.__Tolonews