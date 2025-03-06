Zelensky Thanks EU Leaders as Europe Ramps Up Defense Amid U.S. Uncertainty

BRUSSELS – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to European leaders for their support, saying Ukraine is “not alone” in its fight against Russia. He joined EU leaders in Brussels for crisis talks, where European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the need for Europe to defend itself.

With the U.S. suspending military aid to Ukraine after a tense meeting between former President Donald Trump and Zelensky, European leaders are questioning Washington’s reliability. The EU has committed €30 billion ($32 billion) in aid for 2025 but is considering further military support.

Von der Leyen has proposed an €800 billion plan to strengthen Europe’s defenses. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Russia is a direct threat to Europe and suggested extending France’s nuclear protection to other European nations. Moscow called this proposal a “threat.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine suffered another Russian missile strike in Zelensky’s hometown, Kryvyi Rih, killing four civilians. Zelensky urged continued pressure on Russia, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer proposed a “coalition of the willing” to work on a peace plan.

The EU is also discussing sending a force to Ukraine to guarantee any peace deal, with Zelensky even calling for a European army. However, while European nations agree on boosting defense spending, reaching a final agreement remains uncertain.