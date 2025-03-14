Zelensky says Putin trying to drag out talks on Ukraine ceasefire to continue war

According to BBC News: Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is trying to drag out talks on a Ukraine ceasefire because it wants diplomacy to break down and the war to continue

Ukraine’s military denies the encirclement of its forces in Russia’s Kursk region, after Donald Trump asked Vladimir Putin to spare the lives of thousands of “surrounded” Ukrainian troops

In response, Putin says Russia will guarantee life to Ukrainian troops in Kursk if they give up arms and surrender

Speaking after the G7 meeting in Canada, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he is “cautiously optimistic” about a Ukraine ceasefire but more work needs to be done

Earlier Trump said the US had “good and productive” discussions with Putin during talks in Moscow on Thursday

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.