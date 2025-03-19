Zelensky and Trump Discuss Fragile Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump recently held a “positive” phone call to discuss steps toward achieving lasting peace in Ukraine. This conversation followed Trump’s earlier call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which a limited 30-day ceasefire targeting energy infrastructure was proposed. Putin agreed to halt such attacks for 30 days; however, within hours, Russia launched 150 drone attacks overnight, targeting energy facilities across Ukraine, contradicting Putin’s pledge.

In response to these violations, Zelensky expressed skepticism about Russia’s commitment to the ceasefire and emphasized the need for continued international support for Ukraine. He stated that pressure on Russia is essential for achieving peace and cautioned against making concessions, particularly regarding Western aid to Ukraine.

The situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the partial truce. Despite these challenges, diplomatic efforts continue, with U.S. and Russian officials scheduled to meet in Riyadh to discuss expanding the ceasefire agreement.

The international community remains cautious, acknowledging the complexities of enforcing a ceasefire and the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine. As negotiations proceed, the focus is on achieving a sustainable peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.