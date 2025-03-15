Wirtschaftsbund Barely Holds Majority in Vienna Chamber of Commerce Elections

The Wirtschaftsbund (Austrian People’s Party Economic Association) has just managed to keep its majority in the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, securing a little over 50 percent of the vote, according to early results announced Friday evening.

The Social Democratic Economic Association (SWV) also lost ground, dropping from 20.0 to 16.5 percent. On the other hand, the NEOS-affiliated UNOS list made big gains, rising from 5.7 to 9 percent. The Freedom Economic Association (Freiheitliche Wirtschaft) also improved, going from 3.7 to 7.2 percent. The Green Economic Association (Grüne Wirtschaft) increased slightly from 14.6 to 15.7 percent.

These changes are reflected in the distribution of mandates. The Wirtschaftsbund secured 695 mandates, SWV got 274, Grüne Wirtschaft earned 142, Freiheitliche Wirtschaft 92, and UNOS 72. Another 12 mandates went to “Other” groups.

Walter Ruck, President of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and head of the Wirtschaftsbund, thanked everyone for “the fair election campaign and the excellent cooperation within the Vienna Chamber of Commerce.” He also congratulated SWV for winning the gastronomy and advertising sectors, and praised Grüne Wirtschaft, UNOS, and Freiheitliche Wirtschaft for their gains.

Marko Fischer, President of SWV Vienna, called the outcome “sensational” despite the drop in votes. He highlighted that SWV had gained five new sector groups, including gastronomy, advertising, hairdressing, automotive technology, and construction support services.

Vienna’s Chamber of Commerce elections happen every five years through a direct voting process called “Urwahl.” Members of sector committees and industry representatives are elected directly, while the rest are chosen based on these results through indirect elections.

The results show a mix of continuity and change in Vienna’s business landscape, with established groups facing growing competition from newer forces.