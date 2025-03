WASHINGTO D.C. : The White House has accused Hamas of making “entirely impractical” demands and stalling on a deal to release a US-Israeli hostage in exchange for an extension of the Gaza ceasefire, AFP reports.

“Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not,” a statement from the office of President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff said, adding that the US would “respond accordingly” if Hamas doesn’t meet its deadline.__dawn.com