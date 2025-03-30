Vienna Police Crack Down on Burglary Ring Amid Rising Crime

As crime rates in Vienna continue to rise, police have made a major breakthrough in the fight against organized crime. On March 27, officers arrested three men, aged 40, 46, and 50, who are suspected of being part of a professional burglary gang.

The arrests followed an extensive investigation by the Task Force for Combating Street Crime (EGS) and the Vienna Criminal Police Office. Authorities believe the group is responsible for at least four apartment burglaries in the heart of the city.

The suspects, all Romanian nationals, were caught in the act while attempting to break into an apartment in Vienna’s First District. Officers immediately moved in, detaining the men and seizing a hydraulic spreader—an advanced tool often used to force open doors.

Further searches at the suspects’ residences uncovered stolen goods, fake money, and around 170 grams of cocaine. The discovery highlights the growing link between burglary rings and drug trafficking in the city.

The suspects have been charged with aggravated burglary, counterfeiting, and drug offenses. Following an order from the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office, they have been taken into custody as investigations continue.

With crime on the rise, the Vienna police remain committed to cracking down on criminal networks and ensuring the safety of the city’s residents. Authorities urge the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.