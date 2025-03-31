UNHCR Concerned Over Pakistan’s Decision to Expel Afghan Refugees

According to Frontier Post news, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed deep concern over Pakistan’s recent decision to expel Afghan refugees, stating that the move has left the Afghan community in turmoil. Philippa Candler, UNHCR’s representative in Pakistan, emphasized that the decision has “shaken” Afghan refugees, urging the international community to step forward and share the responsibility.

Pakistan has declared that Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders must leave the country by March 31, a deadline that coincides with Eid Al-Fitr. The nation currently shelters more than 2.8 million Afghan refugees, many of whom have been residing in Pakistan for decades due to conflict and instability in their homeland. While 1.3 million Afghans hold Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, which grant them legal protection, another 800,000 possess ACCs—documents that recognize them as Afghan nationals but do not confer refugee status. The expulsion order means these individuals may be forcibly returned to a land many have never seen.

Candler noted that Pakistan has long played a crucial role in sheltering Afghan refugees, but the mounting strain on resources, public services, and security has made the situation increasingly difficult. She described the fear and distress among ACC holders as “heartbreaking,” adding that their dreams have been shattered by the looming threat of forced repatriation.

The expulsion is part of a broader repatriation initiative that began in 2023 after Pakistan linked Afghan nationals to a series of suicide attacks. Since then, over 800,000 Afghans have been sent back. Initially, undocumented migrants were prioritized, but ACC holders now face removal as well.

Candler underscored the necessity of a “sustainable return,” arguing that refugees should not be forced back to Afghanistan unless security and stability are ensured. She called upon Pakistan and Afghanistan to collaborate on a voluntary, safe repatriation plan while urging the global community to provide long-term support, both through humanitarian aid and relocation programs.

The UNHCR emphasized that Pakistan cannot bear this burden alone, and international efforts must continue to ensure that Afghan refugees find a place where they are safe and protected.