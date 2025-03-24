Turkey says 1,133 people arrested in five days as it issues ‘clear warning’ to protesters

According to BBC News, the Turkish government has arrested 1,133 people over the past five days during nationwide protests. Officials claim that some protesters have been “abusing” their right to protest and warned that “terrorising the streets” will not be tolerated.

The protests erupted after Istanbul’s Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a strong opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained last Wednesday on corruption charges. Imamoglu and his supporters believe the charges are politically motivated, an accusation that Erdogan firmly denies.

Despite his arrest, Imamoglu was confirmed on Monday as the official candidate for his party in the next presidential election, following a symbolic primary vote. Turkey’s presidential election is not due until 2028, but Imamoglu’s detention has sparked widespread outrage. Many see his arrest as an attack on democracy and a way to silence opposition voices.

On Sunday night, Imamoglu spent time in jail and is now awaiting trial. His detention has mobilised thousands of Turkish citizens who feel increasingly oppressed under Erdogan’s rule. The situation remains tense as authorities continue their crackdown on protests, while opposition voices demand justice and fair political competition.