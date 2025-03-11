Trump orders 50% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium starting at midnight

According to a BBC News report, President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports from 25% to 50%, effective Wednesday. This decision escalates the ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.

The move comes in response to a 25% surcharge imposed by Ontario on electricity exports to the U.S., which President Trump described as an “abusive threat.”

In retaliation, Canada had previously enacted 25% levies on $21 billion worth of U.S. imports. Ontario’s Premier, Doug Ford, criticized Trump’s tariffs for creating market chaos and urged for a fair trade deal.

The announcement has had immediate economic impacts. U.S. steel producers saw a rise in shares, anticipating higher prices due to the tariffs, while the broader market experienced a downturn.

Aluminum prices surged in the U.S., and the Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar, signaling market uncertainty.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers condemned the tariffs, calling the move detrimental to the U.S. economy.

Additionally, President Trump hinted at further measures, potentially targeting Canadian car imports and suggesting that Canada could join the U.S. as the 51st state, a notion strongly opposed by Canada.

A White House briefing is scheduled for 13:00 EDT (17:00 GMT) today, where these tariffs are likely to be discussed. The briefing can be watched live on the BBC News website.

As a reminder, tariffs are taxes charged on goods imported from other countries, paid by the companies bringing the goods into the country to the government. The latest escalation comes after the worst day of 2025 for U.S. markets, fueled by fears of President Trump’s aggressive tariffs on America’s biggest trading partners.